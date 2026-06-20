Become a Founding Club Member of Unity Table

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Valid until July 24, 2027
The first 50 approved applicants who apply by December 31, 2026, will receive one year of complimentary Founding Club Membership, including voting rights as provided in the Unity Table Bylaws and Membership Policies.
Founding Club Membership will close when the first 50 members are reached or on December 31, 2026, whichever comes first.
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