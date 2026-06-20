A black and gold promotional poster for "Unity Table" club membership features text and icons in the foreground against a dark, textured background with gold accents.
Unity Table

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Unity Table

About the memberships

Become a Founding Club Member of Unity Table

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Available until Dec 31
Unity Table Founding Members
Free

Valid until July 24, 2027

The first 50 approved applicants who apply by December 31, 2026, will receive one year of complimentary Founding Club Membership, including voting rights as provided in the Unity Table Bylaws and Membership Policies.


Founding Club Membership will close when the first 50 members are reached or on December 31, 2026, whichever comes first.

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