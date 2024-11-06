Become a Founding Partner of the Yuma Street Cultural Center
Visionary Founder of the Yuma Street Cultural Center
$500
Valid for one year
As a Visionary Founder, your contribution will directly support the development and sustainability of the Yuma Street Cultural Center. This level represents a significant commitment to preserving our community’s legacy and empowering future generations.
Benefits:
- Recognition: Your name will be prominently displayed on the Founders Wall in the cultural center.
- Commemorative Coin: Receive a limited-edition coin symbolizing your role as an inaugural Visionary Founder.
- Special Updates: Receive exclusive progress updates, insider news, and impact stories on how your support is making a difference.
Community Founder of the Yuma Street Cultural Center
$250
Valid for one year
By becoming a Community Founder, you’re helping to build a space that fosters creativity, connection, and opportunity in our community. This level provides a meaningful way to support the center’s mission and be part of its legacy.
Benefits:
Recognition: Your name included on the Community Supporters plaque displayed at the center.
- Commemorative Coin: Receive a limited-edition coin symbolizing your role as an inaugural Visionary Founder.
Annual Impact Report: Receive an annual report highlighting the center’s progress, stories of impact, and upcoming events.
Heritage Supporter of the Yuma Street Cultural Center
$100
Valid for one year
The Heritage Supporter level allows community members to join the cause at an accessible level, making an impact in supporting the preservation of Yuma Street’s history and empowering future generations.
Benefits:
Recognition: Your name listed as a Heritage Supporter on the center’s website and in select event programs.
Commemorative Coin: Receive a limited-edition coin symbolizing your role as an inaugural Visionary Founder.
Event Invites: Be invited to select events and community gatherings to experience the impact of your contribution firsthand.
