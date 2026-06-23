Become a Friend of The Local

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until July 16, 2027
Invitation to an annual Members Gathering
Member-only season updates and announcements
Valid until July 16, 2027
Above + a tee shirt
Valid until July 16, 2027
Above + two free GA tickets to a show of your choice (subject to availability).
Valid until July 16, 2027
Above + 15% discount on GA tickets + 4 free drinks to shows of your choice (tkts subject to availability).
Valid until July 16, 2027
Above + upgraded to reserved seating for every show you attend (with advance notice, we'll send you details).
Valid until July 16, 2027
Above + tee, hoodie or trucker cap; 2 free drink tickets for every show you attend.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Above + 2 free reserved tickets for you to every show you request + host a 3 hour private event at The Local (restrictions apply, we'll send you details).
Valid until July 16, 2027
Your logo on our website + a special shout out via our socials.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Above + special thanks from the stage + your fliers highlighted in the venue.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Above + 10 free tickets to shows throughout the year.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Above + host a 3 hour private event at The Local (some restrictions apply, write to us to discuss).
No expiration
We are genuinely grateful for your support at any level — and we mean that. Every gift matters and every dollar goes directly to keeping The Local alive and growing.
No expiration
Details for your DAF: The name of our non-profit organization is: Hudson Valley Live Presents; EIN # 39-3624312; Address is 127 Hommelville Rd, Saugerties NY 12477. Our 990 is available upon request
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