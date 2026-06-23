Musicians perform on a stage in front of a large arched window in a dimly lit hall filled with an audience.
The Local / Hudson Valley Live Presents

Offered by

The Local / Hudson Valley Live Presents

About the memberships

Become a Friend of The Local

Neighbor
$75

Valid until July 16, 2027

Invitation to an annual Members Gathering

Member-only season updates and announcements

Friend
$150

Valid until July 16, 2027

Above + a tee shirt

Supporter
$250

Valid until July 16, 2027

Above + two free GA tickets to a show of your choice (subject to availability).

Partner
$750

Valid until July 16, 2027

Above + 15% discount on GA tickets + 4 free drinks to shows of your choice (tkts subject to availability).

Patron
$1,500

Valid until July 16, 2027

Above + upgraded to reserved seating for every show you attend (with advance notice, we'll send you details).

Advocate
$2,500

Valid until July 16, 2027

Above + tee, hoodie or trucker cap; 2 free drink tickets for every show you attend.

Champion
$5,000

Valid until July 16, 2027

Above + 2 free reserved tickets for you to every show you request + host a 3 hour private event at The Local (restrictions apply, we'll send you details).

Corporate & Business Sponsor: Level One
$500

Valid until July 16, 2027

Your logo on our website + a special shout out via our socials.

Corporate & Business Sponsor: Level Two
$1,500

Valid until July 16, 2027

Above + special thanks from the stage + your fliers highlighted in the venue.

Corporate & Business Sponsor: Level Three
$2,500

Valid until July 16, 2027

Above + 10 free tickets to shows throughout the year.

Corporate & Business Sponsor: Level Four
$5,000

Valid until July 16, 2027

Above + host a 3 hour private event at The Local (some restrictions apply, write to us to discuss).

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

No expiration

We are genuinely grateful for your support at any level — and we mean that. Every gift matters and every dollar goes directly to keeping The Local alive and growing.

Donate through a DAF / Donor Advised Fund
Pay what you can

No expiration

Details for your DAF: The name of our non-profit organization is: Hudson Valley Live Presents; EIN # 39-3624312; Address is 127 Hommelville Rd, Saugerties NY 12477. Our 990 is available upon request

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