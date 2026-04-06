The GhostLight Arts Initiative (AMP)

Offered by

The GhostLight Arts Initiative (AMP)

About the memberships

Become A GhostLight Legacy Builder

Pathway Builder
$85

Renews monthly

Create a foundational pathways for artists and programs to thrive. ($1,020/year)


Bridge Builder
$100

Renews monthly

Connects artists with communities and builds essential relationships. ($1,200/year)



Vision Builder
$150

Renews monthly

Fuels visionary projects that elevate regional artists. ($1,800/year)


Legacy Circle
$200

No expiration

Anchors major initiatives as leadership support. ($2,400/yr)


Foundation Gift
$1,000

Valid until May 17, 2027

Lays the groundwork for sustained artistic pathways.

Vision Gift
$2,500

Valid until May 17, 2027

Powers visionary projects that transform regional arts.



Legacy Gift
$5,000

Valid until May 17, 2027

Secures the future of major initiatives and community impact.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!