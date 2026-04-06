Become A GhostLight Legacy Builder

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Create a foundational pathways for artists and programs to thrive. ($1,020/year)
Renews monthly
Connects artists with communities and builds essential relationships. ($1,200/year)
Renews monthly
Fuels visionary projects that elevate regional artists. ($1,800/year)
No expiration
Anchors major initiatives as leadership support. ($2,400/yr)
Valid until May 17, 2027
Lays the groundwork for sustained artistic pathways.
Valid until May 17, 2027
Powers visionary projects that transform regional arts.
Valid until May 17, 2027
Secures the future of major initiatives and community impact.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!