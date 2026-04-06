The GhostLight Arts Initiative (AMP)

Offered by

The GhostLight Arts Initiative (AMP)

About the memberships

Become a GhostLight Movement Maker

Rhythm Maker
$50

Renews monthly

Helps sustain the steady pulse of community-centered programming. ($600/yr)


Momentum Maker
$60

Renews monthly

Strengthens the growth of programs that connect artists and audiences. ($720/yr)


Bridge Builder
$75

No expiration

Helps create meaningful pathways between artists, communities, and new opportunities. ($900/yr)

Movement Cirlce
$500

Valid until May 14, 2027

Anchors the full power of this tier with a leadership annual gift.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!