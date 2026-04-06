Become a GhostLight Movement Maker

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Helps sustain the steady pulse of community-centered programming. ($600/yr)
Renews monthly
Strengthens the growth of programs that connect artists and audiences. ($720/yr)
No expiration
Helps create meaningful pathways between artists, communities, and new opportunities. ($900/yr)
Valid until May 14, 2027
Anchors the full power of this tier with a leadership annual gift.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!