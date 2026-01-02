Blessings in Motion

Offered by

Blessings in Motion

About the memberships

Become a Giving Member

Strong Start
$10

Renews monthly

Helps cover cleaning/sanitizing supplies, basic upkeep, and getting donated equipment ready for the next person.

Steady Stride
$25

Renews monthly

Supports refurbishing and small repairs (parts, replacements), plus storage and organization so items stay safe and available.

Lasting Freedom
$50

Renews monthly

Helps meet bigger needs—covering delivery/pickup help, multiple items for one family, and filling urgent gaps when donations aren’t enough.

Add a donation for Blessings in Motion

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!