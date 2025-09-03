Become a Guardian of the Womb

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
For those who wish to say: “I believe in Womb Church.”
• For women, gives access to Mother of God online membership portal
• Access to community updates, prayers and blessings from the Flame in our whatsapp group
• Your devotion helps sustain the foundation of the Church
For those who amplify the vision and carry the message into the world.
• Supports monthly gatherings, performances, and teachings
• Honored as a Light Bearer of the Flame
For those giving from their overflow to help build the vision.
• Supports retreats, sacred performances, and global projects
• Fuels the awakening of creativity and truth in women everywhere
• Honored as a Builder of the Church
For those holding the structure and stability of the mission.
• Directly funds international art, gatherings, and regenerative projects
• Supports scholarships so every woman called can find her place at the altar
For philanthropists and leaders ready to stand as co-creators of the mission.
• All Pillar benefits
• Free entry to all one-day Womb Church events worldwide
• Celebrated as a Visionary Guardian of the Flame
• Invitation to our Visionary Circle with intimate connection calls to align with the Flame
