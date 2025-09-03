Become a Guardian of the Womb

❤️‍🔥 Flame Keeper — $33/month
$33

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

For those who wish to say: “I believe in Womb Church.”

    • For women, gives access to Mother of God online membership portal

    •    Access to community updates, prayers and blessings from the Flame in our whatsapp group

    •    Your devotion helps sustain the foundation of the Church

🌟Light Bearer — $88/month
$88

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

For those who amplify the vision and carry the message into the world.

   

    •    Supports monthly gatherings, performances, and teachings

    •    Honored as a Light Bearer of the Flame

💎 Builder — $222/month
$222

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

For those giving from their overflow to help build the vision.

    •    Supports retreats, sacred performances, and global projects

    •    Fuels the awakening of creativity and truth in women everywhere

    •    Honored as a Builder of the Church

🏛️ Pillar — $444/month
$444

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

For those holding the structure and stability of the mission.

    •    Directly funds international art, gatherings, and regenerative projects

    •    Supports scholarships so every woman called can find her place at the altar

   

🌍 Visionary — $1,111/month
$1,111

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

For philanthropists and leaders ready to stand as co-creators of the mission.

    •    All Pillar benefits

    •    Free entry to all one-day Womb Church events worldwide

    •    Celebrated as a Visionary Guardian of the Flame

  •   Invitation to our Visionary Circle with intimate connection calls to align with the Flame

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing