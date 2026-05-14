Become a Hatters Hold 'Em Sponsor

Jackpot Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
This includes:
- Full-page advertisement in event program
- Your name/logo will be featured at a game of chance table
- You may provide a company banner to be displayed on a venue banister
- You may bring a shirt with your logo for a dealer to wear
- You may place your company's marketing materials on a sponsored game of chance table
- Logo placed in our program among the Jackpot sponsors for the event
- Logo placed among Jackpot sponsors during scrolling event slideshow
This includes:
- Full-page advertisement in event program
- Your name/logo will be featured at a game of chance table
- You may provide a company banner to be displayed on a venue banister
- You may bring a shirt with your logo for a dealer to wear
- You may place your company's marketing materials on a sponsored game of chance table
- Logo placed in our program among the Jackpot sponsors for the event
- Logo placed among Jackpot sponsors during scrolling event slideshow