Hatboro Horsham Educational Foundation

Hosted by

Hatboro Horsham Educational Foundation

About this event

Become a Hatters Hold 'Em Sponsor

Full House Sponsor
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This includes:

  • Your name/logo will be featured at a game of chance table
  • Logo placed in our program among the table sponsors for the event
  • Logo placed among table sponsors during scrolling event slideshow
Royal Flush Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This includes:

  • Quarter-page advertisement in event program
  • Your name/logo will be featured at a game of chance table
  • Logo placed in our program among the Royal Flush sponsors for the event
  • Logo placed among Royal Flush sponsors during scrolling event slideshow
High Roller Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This includes:

  • Half-page advertisement in event program
  • Your name/logo will be featured at a game of chance table
  • You may provide a company banner to be displayed on a venue banister
  • You may bring a shirt with your logo for a dealer to wear
  • You may place your company's marketing materials on a sponsored game of chance table
  • Logo placed in our program among the High Roller sponsors for the event
  • Logo placed among High Roller sponsors during scrolling event slideshow
All-In Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This includes:

  • Full-page advertisement in event program
  • Your name/logo will be featured at a game of chance table
  • You may provide a company banner to be displayed on a venue banister
  • You may bring a shirt with your logo for a dealer to wear
  • You may place your company's marketing materials on a sponsored game of chance table
  • Logo placed in our program among the All-In sponsors for the event
  • Logo placed among All-In sponsors during scrolling event slideshow
Jackpot Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This includes:

  • Full-page advertisement in event program
  • Your name/logo will be featured at a game of chance table
  • You may provide a company banner to be displayed on a venue banister
  • You may bring a shirt with your logo for a dealer to wear
  • You may place your company's marketing materials on a sponsored game of chance table
  • Logo placed in our program among the Jackpot sponsors for the event
  • Logo placed among Jackpot sponsors during scrolling event slideshow
Add a donation for Hatboro Horsham Educational Foundation

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