Become a HH Mission Partner

K9 Barrett Legacy Sponsor Mission Partner
$9,532

• Premier recognition as the top sponsor
• Large logo placement on website homepage and sponsor page
• Custom social media feature (video & dedicated post)
• Recognition at all major events
• Engraved plaque featuring K9 Barrett
• Personalized thank-you letter from a K-9 team
• In-person or virtual meet-and-greet with a K-9 team
• Harlows Heroes Donor Sticker
• Digital certificate as an official supporter
• Digital thank-you badge for online use

Sentinel Mission Partner
$5,000

• Prominent logo placement on website sponsor page
• Dedicated social media shoutout
• Framed certificate of appreciation
• In-person or virtual meet-and-greet with a K-9 team
• Harlows Heroes Donor Sticker
• Digital certificate as an official supporter
• Digital thank-you badge for online use

Guardian Mission Partner
$2,500

• Business logo or name listed on website sponsor page
• Dedicated social media shoutout
• Certificate of appreciation
• Personalized thank-you card from a K-9 team
• Harlows Heroes Donor Sticker
• Digital certificate as an official supporter
• Digital thank-you badge for online use

Protector Mission Partner
$1,000

• Name listed on website sponsor page
• Social media mention in a thank-you post
• Certificate of appreciation
• Harlows Heroes Donor Sticker
• Digital certificate as an official supporter
• Digital thank-you badge for online use

Supporter Mission Partner
$500

• Name listed on website
• Social media mention in a thank-you post
• Harlows Heroes Donor Sticker
• Digital certificate as an official supporter
• Digital thank-you badge for online use

Advocate Mission Partner
$250

• Name listed on a special section of the website
• Social media mention in a thank-you post
• Digital thank-you badge for online use

Ally Mission Parter
$100

• Social media mention in a thank-you post

