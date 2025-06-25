Become a Kindness Ambassador!

You’re officially part of our Kindness Ambassador family!
As a member, you’ll receive:
• A personalized welcome message
• Access to our monthly kindness challenges
• Opportunities to earn digital badges and recognition
• Invitations to participate in community events and service projects
There’s no cost to join—just bring your big heart and bright ideas. 💖
Together, we’re building a world full of compassion, one kind act at a time.
Welcome Kit Sponsor
$10
No expiration
Help cover the cost of a Kindness Ambassador’s first kit, filled with goodies, challenge cards, and surprises.
Kindness Companion
$25
No expiration
Provide materials for a month of creative kindness challenges for multiple ambassadors.
Kindness Hero
$50
No expiration
Support a full season of kindness for one ambassador—including kits, badges, and event opportunities.
Add a donation for Sophie & Madigan's Playground
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!