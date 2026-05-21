Sponsor a Dream! Play a Round! Change a Life!

About this event
• Foursome (4 players)
• 2 Gala Tickets
• Premium logo placement (event + website)
• On-site activation opportunity
• Event & social media recognition
• Two (2) player entries
• Logo on Step-and-repeat
• Event & social media recognition
• One (1) player entry
• Logo on shared signage
• Event acknowledgment
• Branding in high-traffic food service area
• Opportunity to provide branded giveaways or raffle items
• Recognition during event programming
• Logo on player carts (course-wide visibility)
• Event recognition
• Logo on player carts (course-wide visibility)
• Event recognition
• Signage at one hole
Includes entry for:
Register as an individual player. You may request to be paired with a group or we will assign you to a team.
Includes entry for:
$
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