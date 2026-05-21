Leanna Brown Gibson Johnson Scholarship Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

Leanna Brown Gibson Johnson Scholarship Foundation Inc.

About this event

Sponsor a Dream! Play a Round! Change a Life!

100 Crystal Lake Blvd

Hampton, GA 30228, USA

Title Sponsor
$2,000

Foursome (4 players)

2 Gala Tickets

Premium logo placement (event + website)

On-site activation opportunity

Event & social media recognition

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Two (2) player entries

Logo on Step-and-repeat

Event & social media recognition

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

One (1) player entry

Logo on shared signage

Event acknowledgment 

Lunch | In-Kind Sponsor
$1,500

Branding in high-traffic food service area

Opportunity to provide branded giveaways or raffle items

Recognition during event programming

Player Cart Sponsor
$500

Logo on player carts (course-wide visibility)

Event recognition

Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

Logo on player carts (course-wide visibility)

Event recognition

Hole Sponsor
$100

Signage at one hole

Foursome Registration (4 Players) item
Foursome Registration (4 Players)
$400

Includes entry for:

  • Four players
  • Golf carts
  • Tournament participation
  • Breakfast
  • Awards Luncheon
Individual Golfer (1 Player) item
Individual Golfer (1 Player)
$100

Register as an individual player. You may request to be paired with a group or we will assign you to a team.

Includes entry for:

  • Golf carts
  • Tournament participation
  • Breakfast
  • Awards Luncheon
Add a donation for Leanna Brown Gibson Johnson Scholarship Foundation Inc.

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