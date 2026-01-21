Become a Lifetime Member and Support Women and Children Across the U.S.

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 20, 2027
Monthly Zoom call with the founder to hear updates on our hubs and app, and guidance on how your support is making a difference.
Valid until April 20, 2027
All Advocate perks + information on how to build your own hub.
Valid until April 20, 2027
All Champion perks + monthly group session to work on hub-building, access to policies & procedures, and in-person participation at one ribbon-cutting ceremony (travel & accommodation covered by member).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!