Mothers Helping Mothers Inc

Offered by

Mothers Helping Mothers Inc

About the memberships

Become a Lifetime Member and Support Women and Children Across the U.S.

Level 1 Advocate
$55

Valid until April 20, 2027

Monthly Zoom call with the founder to hear updates on our hubs and app, and guidance on how your support is making a difference.

Level 2 Champion
$222

Valid until April 20, 2027

All Advocate perks + information on how to build your own hub.

Level 3 Visionary
$528

Valid until April 20, 2027

All Champion perks + monthly group session to work on hub-building, access to policies & procedures, and in-person participation at one ribbon-cutting ceremony (travel & accommodation covered by member).

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!