Become a Live Like Jack Sponsor

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About the memberships
No expiration
Includes 8 golfers, a Large Banner at Clubhouse, 2 Tee Signs, 1 Year Live Like Jack Webpage Logo Promotion with Link to Your Site and on all Live Like Jack Notifications.
No expiration
Includes 4 Golfers, Large Banner at Clubhouse, 1 Tee Sign, 1 Year Live Like Jack Webpage Logo Promotion with Link to Your Site and on all Live Like Jack Notifications.
No expiration
Includes Large Banner at Clubhouse and 1 Year Live Like Jack Webpage Logo Promotion with Link to Your Site and on all Live Like Jack Notifications.
No expiration
Includes Two Sided Tee Sign on a Tee Box at 1 of the 18 Beautiful Holes at the Historic Hacienda Golf Club.
$
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