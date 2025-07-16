Live Like Jack Foundation

Offered by

Live Like Jack Foundation

About the memberships

Become a Live Like Jack Sponsor

Platinum Sponsor
$6,000

No expiration

Includes 8 golfers, a Large Banner at Clubhouse, 2 Tee Signs, 1 Year Live Like Jack Webpage Logo Promotion with Link to Your Site and on all Live Like Jack Notifications.

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

No expiration

Includes 4 Golfers, Large Banner at Clubhouse, 1 Tee Sign, 1 Year Live Like Jack Webpage Logo Promotion with Link to Your Site and on all Live Like Jack Notifications.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Includes Large Banner at Clubhouse and 1 Year Live Like Jack Webpage Logo Promotion with Link to Your Site and on all Live Like Jack Notifications.

Tee Sponsor
$200

No expiration

Includes Two Sided Tee Sign on a Tee Box at 1 of the 18 Beautiful Holes at the Historic Hacienda Golf Club.

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