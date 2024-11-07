Shady Pines Radio

Offered by

Shady Pines Radio

About the memberships

Join the Treehouse Club!

Pine Nut - Monthly Membership
$5

Renews monthly

Students and starving artists! Support the cause without breaking the bank. Perks include:   * One-time $5 discount on SPR merch   * Digital membership card   * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix

* Access to select members-only events   * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Pine Nut - Annual Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Pay for your Pine Nut Membership all at once and receive a $10 discount for the year! Perks include:   * One-time $5 discount on SPR merch   * Digital membership card    * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix

* Access to select members-only events   * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Pinewave Pal - Monthly Membership
$10

Renews monthly

Baseline membership! You'll get a physical SPR Treehouse Club Card! Support in a big way, and get some awesome perks. Perks include:  * 10% off SPR online shop * One-time $5 discount for SPR online shop  * Physical and digital membership card   * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix

* Special discounts with local partners   * Access to select members-only events   * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Pinewave Pal - Annual Membership
$100

Valid for one year

Pay for your Annual Pinewave Pal Membership all at once, and receive a $20 discount for the year! Perks include:  * 10% off SPR online shop * One-time $5 discount for SPR online shop  * Physical and digital membership card   * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix

* Special discounts with local partners   * Access to select members-only events   * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Sasquatch Supporter - Monthly Membership
$20

Renews monthly

Keep SPR thriving and romping around in the woods in a BIGFOOT way. Perks include:  * 15% off SPR’s online shop   * One-time $10 discount on SPR merch   * Physical and digital membership card   * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix

* Special discounts with local partners   * Access to members-only events   * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event   * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Sasquatch Supporter - Annual Membership
$200

Valid for one year

Pay for your annual Sasquatch Supporter Membership all at once, and receive a $40 discount for the year! Perks include:  * 15% off SPR’s online shop   * One-time $10 discount on SPR merch   * Physical and digital membership card   * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix

* Special discounts with local partners   * Access to members-only events   * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event   * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Bonfire Builder - Monthly Membership
$30

Renews monthly

Help keep the campfire burning bright! Perks include:  * 15% off SPR’s online shop   * One-time $25 discount on SPR merch   * Physical and digital membership card

* Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix * Special discounts with local partners   * Access to members-only events   * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event   * Access to live broadcast archives * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Bonfire Builder - Annual Membership
$300

Valid for one year

Pay for your annual Bonfire Builder Membership all at once, and receive a $60 discount for the year! Perks include:  * 15% off SPR’s online shop   * One-time $25 discount on SPR merch   * Physical and digital membership card   * Special discounts with local partners

* Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix * Access to members-only events   * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event   * Access to live broadcast archives * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Alien Ambassador - Monthly Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Out-of-this world support for SPR's mission. Perks include:  * 15% off SPR’s online shop   * One-time $40 discount on SPR merch   * Physical and digital membership card   * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix

* Special discounts with local partners   * Access to members-only events   * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event   * Access to live broadcast archives * Event ticket discounts & exclusive early access (Including Festival) * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Alien Ambassador - Annual Membership
$500

Valid for one year

Pay for your annual Alien Ambassador Membership all at once, and receive a $100 discount for the year! Perks include:  * 15% off SPR’s online shop   * One-time $40 discount on SPR merch   * Physical and digital membership card   * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix

* Special discounts with local partners   * Access to members-only events   * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event   * Access to live broadcast archives * Event ticket discounts & exclusive early access (Including Festival) * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Treetop Guardian - Monthly Membership
$100

Renews monthly

Be a tip-top level supporter of the pinewaves! Perks include:  * 15% off SPR’s online shop   * One-time $80 discount on SPR merch   * Physical and digital membership card   * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix

* Special discounts with local partners   * Access to members-only events   * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event   * Access to live broadcast archives * Event ticket discounts & exclusive early access (Including Festival) * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Treetop Guardian - Annual Membership
$1,000

Valid for one year

* Pay for your annual Treetop Guardian Membership all at once, and receive a $200 discount for the year! Perks include:  * 15% off SPR’s online shop   * One-time $80 discount on SPR merch   * Physical and digital membership card

* Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix   * Special discounts with local partners   * Access to members-only events   * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event   * Access to live broadcast archives * Event ticket discounts & exclusive early access (Including Festival) * Surprise perks throughout the year!

Add a donation for Shady Pines Radio

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!