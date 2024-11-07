Join the Treehouse Club!

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Students and starving artists! Support the cause without breaking the bank. Perks include: * One-time $5 discount on SPR merch * Digital membership card * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix
* Access to select members-only events * Surprise perks throughout the year!
Valid for one year
Pay for your Pine Nut Membership all at once and receive a $10 discount for the year! Perks include: * One-time $5 discount on SPR merch * Digital membership card * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix
* Access to select members-only events * Surprise perks throughout the year!
Renews monthly
Baseline membership! You'll get a physical SPR Treehouse Club Card! Support in a big way, and get some awesome perks. Perks include: * 10% off SPR online shop * One-time $5 discount for SPR online shop * Physical and digital membership card * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix
* Special discounts with local partners * Access to select members-only events * Surprise perks throughout the year!
Valid for one year
Pay for your Annual Pinewave Pal Membership all at once, and receive a $20 discount for the year! Perks include: * 10% off SPR online shop * One-time $5 discount for SPR online shop * Physical and digital membership card * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix
* Special discounts with local partners * Access to select members-only events * Surprise perks throughout the year!
Renews monthly
Keep SPR thriving and romping around in the woods in a BIGFOOT way. Perks include: * 15% off SPR’s online shop * One-time $10 discount on SPR merch * Physical and digital membership card * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix
* Special discounts with local partners * Access to members-only events * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event * Surprise perks throughout the year!
Valid for one year
Pay for your annual Sasquatch Supporter Membership all at once, and receive a $40 discount for the year! Perks include: * 15% off SPR’s online shop * One-time $10 discount on SPR merch * Physical and digital membership card * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix
* Special discounts with local partners * Access to members-only events * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event * Surprise perks throughout the year!
Renews monthly
Help keep the campfire burning bright! Perks include: * 15% off SPR’s online shop * One-time $25 discount on SPR merch * Physical and digital membership card
* Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix * Special discounts with local partners * Access to members-only events * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event * Access to live broadcast archives * Surprise perks throughout the year!
Valid for one year
Pay for your annual Bonfire Builder Membership all at once, and receive a $60 discount for the year! Perks include: * 15% off SPR’s online shop * One-time $25 discount on SPR merch * Physical and digital membership card * Special discounts with local partners
* Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix * Access to members-only events * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event * Access to live broadcast archives * Surprise perks throughout the year!
Renews monthly
Out-of-this world support for SPR's mission. Perks include: * 15% off SPR’s online shop * One-time $40 discount on SPR merch * Physical and digital membership card * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix
* Special discounts with local partners * Access to members-only events * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event * Access to live broadcast archives * Event ticket discounts & exclusive early access (Including Festival) * Surprise perks throughout the year!
Valid for one year
Pay for your annual Alien Ambassador Membership all at once, and receive a $100 discount for the year! Perks include: * 15% off SPR’s online shop * One-time $40 discount on SPR merch * Physical and digital membership card * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix
* Special discounts with local partners * Access to members-only events * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event * Access to live broadcast archives * Event ticket discounts & exclusive early access (Including Festival) * Surprise perks throughout the year!
Renews monthly
Be a tip-top level supporter of the pinewaves! Perks include: * 15% off SPR’s online shop * One-time $80 discount on SPR merch * Physical and digital membership card * Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix
* Special discounts with local partners * Access to members-only events * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event * Access to live broadcast archives * Event ticket discounts & exclusive early access (Including Festival) * Surprise perks throughout the year!
Valid for one year
* Pay for your annual Treetop Guardian Membership all at once, and receive a $200 discount for the year! Perks include: * 15% off SPR’s online shop * One-time $80 discount on SPR merch * Physical and digital membership card
* Members-only Early Bird Sale on SPF tix * Special discounts with local partners * Access to members-only events * Free raffle ticket at any in-person SPR raffle event * Access to live broadcast archives * Event ticket discounts & exclusive early access (Including Festival) * Surprise perks throughout the year!
