Become A Member

Valid for one year
Listing on the GBSHB website, with a link to your existing website.
Window decal designating your business as a Byway Booster.
Mention in a newsletter about joining/renewing your membership.
Inclusion in our visitor incentive program which encourages visitors to spend money at member businesses.
Inclusion in published itineraries.
All benefits in the previous level, plus…
Logo on banner of sponsors that will be used at events and booths.
Certificate designating your business as a Byway Booster.
Two (2) social media posts during the year (once every six months).
Ability to distribute byway maps, itineraries, and materials at your business
All benefits in the previous levels, plus…
Your logo on the GBSHB website with the link to your website.
Listing in all issues of the newsletters.
Four (4) social media posts during the year (one per quarter).
Listing on brochure that is distributed at Welcome Centers
All benefits in the previous levels, plus…
Limited Edition poster of Steel Bridge, suitable for framing.
Recognized as a sponsor at one special event during the year.
Eight (8) social media posts during the year (twice per quarter).
Opportunity to provide business information in special event handout bags.
Belt Buckle showing your support as a Byway Booster.
Banner ad on the GBSHB website throughout the year.
Twelve (12) social media post during the year (one per month)
Recognized as a sponsor at all special events during the year.
A small way you can help our organization out. Every dollar helps us complete our projects and daily needs.
Feel good about helping out a great organization. We do lots of educational and preservation projects.
