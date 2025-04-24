Thank you for choosing to become a member of Empower Oakland! We are committed to inclusivity and do not require a monetary contribution to Empower Oakland in order to become a member. Members are expected to volunteer in at least two "actions" per year in service of Oakland -- with Empower, community partners, or endorsed campaigns.
Thank you for choosing to become a member of Empower Oakland! We are committed to inclusivity and do not require a monetary contribution to Empower Oakland in order to become a member. Members are expected to volunteer in at least two "actions" per year in service of Oakland -- with Empower, community partners, or endorsed campaigns.
General Member + Annual Donor
$50
Valid until May 5, 2027
Thank you for choosing to become a member of and annual donor to Empower Oakland! Your contribution helps us sustain the operating costs of this volunteer-led organization and keeps our programming accessible to all Oaklanders. You can choose whether to automatically renew your annual donation or not in the next step.
Members are expected to volunteer in at least two "actions" per year in service of Oakland -- with Empower, community partners, or endorsed campaigns.
Thank you for choosing to become a member of and annual donor to Empower Oakland! Your contribution helps us sustain the operating costs of this volunteer-led organization and keeps our programming accessible to all Oaklanders. You can choose whether to automatically renew your annual donation or not in the next step.
Members are expected to volunteer in at least two "actions" per year in service of Oakland -- with Empower, community partners, or endorsed campaigns.
Add a donation for Empower Oakland
$
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