Thank you for choosing to become a member of and annual donor to Empower Oakland! Your contribution helps us sustain the operating costs of this volunteer-led organization and keeps our programming accessible to all Oaklanders. You can choose whether to automatically renew your annual donation or not in the next step. Members are expected to volunteer in at least two "actions" per year in service of Oakland -- with Empower, community partners, or endorsed campaigns.

Thank you for choosing to become a member of and annual donor to Empower Oakland! Your contribution helps us sustain the operating costs of this volunteer-led organization and keeps our programming accessible to all Oaklanders. You can choose whether to automatically renew your annual donation or not in the next step. Members are expected to volunteer in at least two "actions" per year in service of Oakland -- with Empower, community partners, or endorsed campaigns.

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