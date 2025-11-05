Become a GWA Member

Professional Member Benefits include:
- Access to a wide range of experts in WASH services/education on a global scale;
- Professional support from GWA Board Members and the Alliance network;
- Established contacts with relevant organizations and companies
- Invitation to attend GWA board meetings
- 50% discounted admission to GWA annual conferences;
- Advice/support with publishing in scientific and action-oriented journals, blogs;
- Assistance with guest lecturing, project planning, paper writing and editing;
- Some availability of Board members and partners to give presentations to public/academic/corporate/government groups on GWA-related topics;
- Access to a pool of motivated university students and faculty on several campuses throughout the region for internships/work study opportunities.
* For some professional associations, the GWA conferences, seminars and webinars can be used for Continuing Education credits.