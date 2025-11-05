Become a GWA Member

Global Water Alliance

Professional Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Professional Member Benefits include:

  • Access to a wide range of experts in WASH services/education on a global scale;
  • Professional support from GWA Board Members and the Alliance network;
  • Established contacts with relevant organizations and companies
  • Invitation to attend GWA board meetings
  • 50% discounted admission to GWA annual conferences;
  • Advice/support with publishing in scientific and action-oriented journals, blogs;
  • Assistance with guest lecturing, project planning, paper writing and editing;
  • Some availability of Board members and partners to give presentations to public/academic/corporate/government groups on GWA-related topics;
  • Access to a pool of motivated university students and faculty on several campuses throughout the region for internships/work study opportunities.

* For some professional associations, the GWA conferences, seminars and webinars can be used for Continuing Education credits.

Student Membership
$20

Valid for one year

Student Member Benefits include:

  • Access to a wide range of experts in WASH services/education on a global scale;
  • Established contacts with relevant organizations and companies;
  • Networking with colleagues from other universities and campuses;
  • Enrollment in Mentor/Mentee program, as well as support in seeking advisors;
  • Invitation to attend GWA board meetings;
  • 50% discounted admission to GWA annual conferences;
  • Resume building;
  • Advice/support with publishing in scientific and action-oriented journals, blogs;
  • First choice for joining service projects that align with career and professional development goals;
  • Possibility of working with GWA on Capstone work, community outreach, and paper writing.
