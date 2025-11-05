Become a GWA Member

Student Member Benefits include:

Access to a wide range of experts in WASH services/education on a global scale;

Established contacts with relevant organizations and companies;

Networking with colleagues from other universities and campuses;

Enrollment in Mentor/Mentee program, as well as support in seeking advisors;

Invitation to attend GWA board meetings;

50% discounted admission to GWA annual conferences;

Resume building;

Advice/support with publishing in scientific and action-oriented journals, blogs;

First choice for joining service projects that align with career and professional development goals;