Become a Member | የአባልነት መመዝገቢያ

Choose a membership amount that reflects your ability and commitment. Every contribution supports the mission, sustains the daily work of the Gedam, and helps us grow toward building a spiritual home where all may come seeking peace, healing, and spiritual refuge. Each membership is a meaningful act of faith, no amount is too small.

Fill out the required information Choose your membership option: Monthly Enter your membership amount Review the Summary section Zeffy automatically adds an optional platform contribution. To remove it, select the dropdown menu, choose “Other,” and enter $0

የአባልነት ምዝገባ እንዴት መሙላት እንደሚቻል