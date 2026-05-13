Become a Member | የአባልነት መመዝገቢያ

Choose a membership amount that reflects your ability and commitment. Every contribution supports the mission, sustains the daily work of the Gedam, and helps us grow toward building a spiritual home where all may come seeking peace, healing, and spiritual refuge. Each membership is a meaningful act of faith, no amount is too small.
- Fill out the required information
- Choose your membership option: Monthly
- Enter your membership amount
- Review the Summary section
- Zeffy automatically adds an optional platform contribution. To remove it, select the dropdown menu, choose “Other,” and enter $0
የአባልነት ምዝገባ እንዴት መሙላት እንደሚቻል
- የአባልነት ቅጹን ይክፈቱ፦
- የሚጠየቁትን መረጃዎች ይሙሉ፣ ከዚያም የአባልነት ክፍያ አማራጭዎን ይምረጡ፦
- በየወሩ (Monthly) | የአባልነትዎን የመዋጮ መጠን ያስገቡ (አስፈላጊ)።
- ከመላክዎ በፊት Summary የሚለውን ክፍል ይመልከቱ። Zeffy መተግበሪያውን ለመደገፍ በራሱ ተጨማሪ መዋጮ ያስገባል፣ ነገር ግን ይህ መዋጮ አማራጭ ነው ግዴታ አይደለም። ለማስወገድ ከdropdown menu ውስጥ “Other” የሚለውን ይምረጡ፣ ከዚያም $0 ያስገቡ።
- የአባልነት ምዝገባዎን ያስገቡ።
Choose a membership amount that reflects your ability and commitment. Every contribution supports the mission, sustains the daily work of the Gedam, and helps us grow toward building a spiritual home where all may come seeking peace, healing, and spiritual refuge. Each membership is a meaningful act of faith, no amount is too small.
- Fill out the required information
- Choose your membership option: Monthly
- Enter your membership amount
- Review the Summary section
- Zeffy automatically adds an optional platform contribution. To remove it, select the dropdown menu, choose “Other,” and enter $0
የአባልነት ምዝገባ እንዴት መሙላት እንደሚቻል
- የአባልነት ቅጹን ይክፈቱ፦
- የሚጠየቁትን መረጃዎች ይሙሉ፣ ከዚያም የአባልነት ክፍያ አማራጭዎን ይምረጡ፦
- በየወሩ (Monthly) | የአባልነትዎን የመዋጮ መጠን ያስገቡ (አስፈላጊ)።
- ከመላክዎ በፊት Summary የሚለውን ክፍል ይመልከቱ። Zeffy መተግበሪያውን ለመደገፍ በራሱ ተጨማሪ መዋጮ ያስገባል፣ ነገር ግን ይህ መዋጮ አማራጭ ነው ግዴታ አይደለም። ለማስወገድ ከdropdown menu ውስጥ “Other” የሚለውን ይምረጡ፣ ከዚያም $0 ያስገቡ።
- የአባልነት ምዝገባዎን ያስገቡ።