Genete Denagil St. Arsema & St. Kristos Semra Ethiopian Orthodox Monastery

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Genete Denagil St. Arsema & St. Kristos Semra Ethiopian Orthodox Monastery

About the memberships

Become a Member | የአባልነት መመዝገቢያ

Monthly Support
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Choose a membership amount that reflects your ability and commitment. Every contribution supports the mission, sustains the daily work of the Gedam, and helps us grow toward building a spiritual home where all may come seeking peace, healing, and spiritual refuge. Each membership is a meaningful act of faith, no amount is too small.

  1. Fill out the required information
  2. Choose your membership option: Monthly
    1. Enter your membership amount
  4. Review the Summary section
  5. Zeffy automatically adds an optional platform contribution. To remove it, select the dropdown menu, choose “Other,” and enter $0

የአባልነት ምዝገባ እንዴት መሙላት እንደሚቻል

  1. የአባልነት ቅጹን ይክፈቱ፦
  2. የሚጠየቁትን መረጃዎች ይሙሉ፣ ከዚያም የአባልነት ክፍያ አማራጭዎን ይምረጡ፦
  3. በየወሩ (Monthly) | የአባልነትዎን የመዋጮ መጠን ያስገቡ (አስፈላጊ)
  4. ከመላክዎ በፊት Summary የሚለውን ክፍል ይመልከቱ። Zeffy መተግበሪያውን ለመደገፍ በራሱ ተጨማሪ መዋጮ ያስገባል፣ ነገር ግን ይህ መዋጮ አማራጭ ነው ግዴታ አይደለም። ለማስወገድ ከdropdown menu ውስጥ “Other” የሚለውን ይምረጡ፣ ከዚያም $0 ያስገቡ።
  5. የአባልነት ምዝገባዎን ያስገቡ።
Annual Support
Pay what you can

Valid until June 22, 2027

Choose a membership amount that reflects your ability and commitment. Every contribution supports the mission, sustains the daily work of the Gedam, and helps us grow toward building a spiritual home where all may come seeking peace, healing, and spiritual refuge. Each membership is a meaningful act of faith, no amount is too small.

  1. Fill out the required information
  2. Choose your membership option: Annual
  3. Enter your membership amount
  4. Review the Summary section
  5. Zeffy automatically adds an optional platform contribution. To remove it, select the dropdown menu, choose “Other,” and enter $0

የአባልነት ምዝገባ እንዴት መሙላት እንደሚቻል

  1. የአባልነት ቅጹን ይክፈቱ፦
  2. የሚጠየቁትን መረጃዎች ይሙሉ፣ ከዚያም የአባልነት ክፍያ አማራጭዎን ይምረጡ፦
  3. በዓመት አንድ ጊዜ (Annual) | የአባልነትዎን የመዋጮ መጠን ያስገቡ (አስፈላጊ)
  4. ከመላክዎ በፊት Summary የሚለውን ክፍል ይመልከቱ። Zeffy መተግበሪያውን ለመደገፍ በራሱ ተጨማሪ መዋጮ ያስገባል፣ ነገር ግን ይህ መዋጮ አማራጭ ነው ግዴታ አይደለም። ለማስወገድ ከdropdown menu ውስጥ “Other” የሚለውን ይምረጡ፣ ከዚያም $0 ያስገቡ።
  5. የአባልነት ምዝገባዎን ያስገቡ።

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!