No Limits Arts Theatre

Offered by

No Limits Arts Theatre

About the memberships

Become a Member. Be Part of the Impact.

Supporters
$25

Renews monthly

A meaningful starting point to support NLAT’s programs and community impact.

Advocate
$50

Renews monthly

Deepen your impact and help expand access to the arts for youth and community members.

Patron
$100

Renews monthly

Support larger program growth and help sustain free workshops and creative opportunities.

Visionary
$250

Renews monthly

Invest in the future of NLAT and help build long-term programs like the Stage Crew Training Program.

Give What You Can
Pay what you can

Not sure which level fits? Choose your own amount and support NLAT in a way that works for you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!