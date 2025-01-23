Become a Member of Fihri’s Monthly Giving Program

Your $1 helps provide essential period products to those in need, laying the foundation for menstrual equity worldwide. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference. Thank you for supporting this vital cause!
Change Champion
$5
Renews monthly
Your $5 helps provide a month’s worth of period products to those in need, empowering individuals to live with dignity. Thank you for being a champion of change!
Empowerment Leader
$10
Renews monthly
Your $10 provides essential period products to displaced women and girls, helping them maintain dignity and comfort during challenging times. You're making a powerful impact in their journey toward recovery and resilience.
Global Impact Visionary
$25
No expiration
As a Global Impact Visionary, your generous $25 helps deliver sustainable period products to women and girls around the world, ensuring they can thrive even in the face of adversity. You’re a key part of creating lasting change across communities globally.
