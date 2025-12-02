Glenview Squares Membership

Membership in Glenview Squares covers admission to all regular Friday club dances from September thru the following year's August.





Please note that photos may be taken for promotional purposes on behalf of The Glenview Square Dance Club. Unless you indicate otherwise, your image can appear in print or social media.





Your name will not be used for promotion without your permission.





Club membership is contingent on receipt of dues and a completed application form.





Dues are nonrefundable.