Portland: Neighbors Welcome

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Portland: Neighbors Welcome

About the memberships

P:NW Membership

Monthly Dues
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Monthly membership is suggested at $25/month but you can go higher or start as low as $5/month. We trust you'll pay what you can, based on your personal housing burden.

Annual Dues
Pay what you can

Valid until June 19, 2027

Annual membership is suggested at $250/year but can go higher or start as low as $50/year. We trust you'll pay what you can, based on your personal housing burden.

Business Dues
Pay what you can

Valid until June 19, 2027

Business membership is suggested at $500/year but can go higher or start as low as $100/year if you're a nonprofit or small business. We trust you'll pay what you can, based on your business' size and resources.

No-Cost Membership
$250

Valid until June 19, 2027

If paid membership can’t work for you right now, please write us for a no-cost membership. We will send you a code to unlock this option and make it $0.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!