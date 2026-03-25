P:NW Membership

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly membership is suggested at $25/month but you can go higher or start as low as $5/month. We trust you'll pay what you can, based on your personal housing burden.
Valid until June 19, 2027
Annual membership is suggested at $250/year but can go higher or start as low as $50/year. We trust you'll pay what you can, based on your personal housing burden.
Valid until June 19, 2027
Business membership is suggested at $500/year but can go higher or start as low as $100/year if you're a nonprofit or small business. We trust you'll pay what you can, based on your business' size and resources.
Valid until June 19, 2027
If paid membership can’t work for you right now, please write us for a no-cost membership. We will send you a code to unlock this option and make it $0.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!