Become a Member of St. James Performing Arts Center 🎭

Curtain Raiser
$1

Renews monthly

Step into the world of SJPAC with our entry-level membership. Perfect for those who want to show their support and start making an impact on the arts in Vincennes. 💵 Recurring Monthly Contribution: $1 🌟 Please note: This is a recurring monthly membership. If you’d prefer to make a one-time contribution, click here: [Insert Link].
Spotlight Supporter
$5

Renews monthly

Take center stage in supporting SJPAC! This tier offers even more opportunities to engage with the arts while helping us grow our mission. 💵 Recurring Monthly Contribution: $5 🌟 Please note: This is a recurring monthly membership. If you’d prefer to make a one-time contribution, click here: [Insert Link].
Stagehand Partner
$10

Renews monthly

Be part of the magic that happens behind the scenes! This membership actively supports our creative and technical efforts in bringing the arts to life. 💵 Recurring Monthly Contribution: $10 🌟 Please note: This is a recurring monthly membership. If you’d prefer to make a one-time contribution, click here: [Insert Link].
Encore Enthusiast
$15

Renews monthly

Keep the arts alive month after month! This tier is for dedicated supporters who ensure SJPAC thrives and continues to bring amazing events to the community. 💵 Recurring Monthly Contribution: $15 🌟 Please note: This is a recurring monthly membership. If you’d prefer to make a one-time contribution, click here: [Insert Link].
Standing Ovation Member
$20

Renews monthly

Make a big impact every month as a Standing Ovation Member! This top-tier membership provides critical support to sustain and grow SJPAC’s mission. 💵 Recurring Monthly Contribution: $20 🌟 Please note: This is a recurring monthly membership. If you’d prefer to make a one-time contribution, click here: [Insert Link].
Front Row Friend
$10

Valid for one year

Show your loyalty to the arts with this annual membership. Perfect for those who love being part of the action and making a difference all year long. 💵 Recurring Yearly Contribution: $10 🌟 Please note: This is a recurring yearly membership. If you’d prefer to make a one-time contribution, click here: [Insert Link].
Center Stage Patron
$50

Valid for one year

Take your involvement further with this yearly tier, helping SJPAC continue to provide unforgettable performances and programs for the community. 💵 Recurring Yearly Contribution: $50 🌟 Please note: This is a recurring yearly membership. If you’d prefer to make a one-time contribution, click here: [Insert Link].
Creative Collaborator
$100

Valid for one year

Showcase your deeper commitment to the arts with this annual membership. Your support helps foster creativity and collaboration at SJPAC year-round. 💵 Recurring Yearly Contribution: $100 🌟 Please note: This is a recurring yearly membership. If you’d prefer to make a one-time contribution, click here: [Insert Link].
Visionary Benefactor
$150

Valid for one year

Play a vital role in advancing SJPAC’s mission with this impactful annual membership. Your generosity sustains programs, events, and community outreach. 💵 Recurring Yearly Contribution: $150 🌟 Please note: This is a recurring yearly membership. If you’d prefer to make a one-time contribution, click here: [Insert Link].
Legacy Member
$200

Valid for one year

Shape the future of SJPAC with this top-tier annual membership. As a Legacy Member, you’re a cornerstone of our mission, ensuring the arts thrive for generations. 💵 Recurring Yearly Contribution: $200 🌟 Please note: This is a recurring yearly membership. If you’d prefer to make a one-time contribution, click here: [Insert Link].
Add a donation for St. James Performing Arts Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!