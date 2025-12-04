Become a Member - Join the Cross-Bearer Alliance as an Independent Provider

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About the memberships
No expiration
Renews monthly
Enhance your impact with a monthly donation of $19.90 while enjoying all Free Membership benefits. Your contribution supports our advocacy efforts, data platform development, and direct care for vulnerable seniors. Receive a charity receipt for tax purposes—together, we ensure fair reimbursements, high-quality care, and no patient turned away due to insurance denials.
Renews monthly
Enhance your impact with a monthly donation of $49.90 while enjoying all Free Membership benefits. Your contribution supports our advocacy efforts, data platform development, and direct care for vulnerable seniors. Receive a charity receipt for tax purposes—together, we ensure fair reimbursements, high-quality care, and no patient turned away due to insurance denials.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!