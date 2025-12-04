Carry the Cross Foundation

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Carry the Cross Foundation

About the memberships

Become a Member - Join the Cross-Bearer Alliance as an Independent Provider

Free Membership
Free

No expiration

Free Membership + Donation
$19.90

Renews monthly

Enhance your impact with a monthly donation of $19.90 while enjoying all Free Membership benefits. Your contribution supports our advocacy efforts, data platform development, and direct care for vulnerable seniors. Receive a charity receipt for tax purposes—together, we ensure fair reimbursements, high-quality care, and no patient turned away due to insurance denials.

Free Membership + Donation
$49.90

Renews monthly

Enhance your impact with a monthly donation of $49.90 while enjoying all Free Membership benefits. Your contribution supports our advocacy efforts, data platform development, and direct care for vulnerable seniors. Receive a charity receipt for tax purposes—together, we ensure fair reimbursements, high-quality care, and no patient turned away due to insurance denials.

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