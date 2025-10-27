Become a Member of the Fort Wayne Urban League

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Member Benefits:
Listing on the FWUL website
10% discount on FWUL event tickets
Newsletter, announcements, and updates
Volunteer opportunities
Invitation to annual Breakfast with the CEO
FWUL lapel pin
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Member Benefits:
Listing on the FWUL website
10% discount on FWUL event tickets
Newsletter, announcements, and updates
Volunteer opportunities
Invitation to annual Breakfast with the CEO
FWUL lapel pin
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For organizations with less than $1 million in annual revenue.
Corporate Benefits:
Logo on the FWUL website
Membership window decal
Newsletter, announcements, and updates
Volunteer opportunities
Invitation to the annual Breakfast with the CEO
FWUL lapel pin
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For organizations with more than $1 million in annual revenue.
Corporate Benefits:
Logo on the FWUL website
Membership window decal
Newsletter, announcements, and updates
Volunteer opportunities
Invitation to the annual Breakfast with the CEO
FWUL lapel pin
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing