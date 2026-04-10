Friends Of The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library

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Friends Of The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library

About the memberships

Become a member of the Friends of the Library!

Individual Membership
$10

Valid until May 9, 2027

Individual memberships allow you early access to our Spring and Fall book sale. Individual memberships are due for renewal annually. These memberships will increase to $10 in the Fall of 2026, so hurry and become a member at our lowest annual rate now!

Family Membership
$20

Valid until May 9, 2027

Family Memberships allow your entire family early access to the Fall and Spring book sales. Family memberships are due for renewal annually. These membership prices will increase to $20 in the Fall of 2026, so hurry and secure your annual membership at our lowest rate now!

Amicus Liborum
$50

Valid until May 9, 2027

Lifetime Membership
$150

No expiration

Lifetime members can enjoy early access to all our book sales, and you'll never have to worry about renewing! This membership price will increase in Fall of 2026, so hurry and become a lifetime member at our lowest rate now!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!