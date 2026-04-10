Become a member of the Friends of the Library!

About the memberships
Valid until May 9, 2027
Individual memberships allow you early access to our Spring and Fall book sale. Individual memberships are due for renewal annually. These memberships will increase to $10 in the Fall of 2026, so hurry and become a member at our lowest annual rate now!
Valid until May 9, 2027
Family Memberships allow your entire family early access to the Fall and Spring book sales. Family memberships are due for renewal annually. These membership prices will increase to $20 in the Fall of 2026, so hurry and secure your annual membership at our lowest rate now!
Valid until May 9, 2027
No expiration
Lifetime members can enjoy early access to all our book sales, and you'll never have to worry about renewing! This membership price will increase in Fall of 2026, so hurry and become a lifetime member at our lowest rate now!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!