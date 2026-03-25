Become a Member of the Signals Museum!

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About the memberships
Valid until June 11, 2027
Includes year-long admission and early bird access to special events and openings.
Valid until June 11, 2027
Includes two adults and up to four children.
Includes year-long admission and early bird access to special events and openings.
Valid until June 11, 2027
Individual VIP membership that provides extra support to the museum.
Includes year-long admission and preferred access to special events and openings.
Valid until June 11, 2027
Family membership that provides additional support to the museum.
Includes year round admission for up to two adults and four named children and preferred access to special events and openings.
Valid until June 11, 2027
Sustaining membership that provides valued additional support to the museum.
Includes year round admission for up to two adults and four named children or two guests, and preferred access to special events and openings.
Valid until June 11, 2027
Sustaining membership that provides valued additional support to the museum.
Includes year round admission for up to two adults and either four named children or two guests and preferred access to special events and openings.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!