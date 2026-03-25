The Museum of Information Explosion

Offered by

The Museum of Information Explosion

About the memberships

Become a Member of the Signals Museum!

Spark Individual Membership
$35

Valid until June 11, 2027

Includes year-long admission and early bird access to special events and openings.

Innovator Family Membership
$100

Valid until June 11, 2027

Includes two adults and up to four children.
Includes year-long admission and early bird access to special events and openings.

Catalyst Sustaining Individual Membership
$100

Valid until June 11, 2027

Individual VIP membership that provides extra support to the museum.

Includes year-long admission and preferred access to special events and openings.

Volta Sustaining Family Membership
$250

Valid until June 11, 2027

Family membership that provides additional support to the museum.
Includes year round admission for up to two adults and four named children and preferred access to special events and openings.

Edison Sustaining Membership
$500

Valid until June 11, 2027

Sustaining membership that provides valued additional support to the museum.
Includes year round admission for up to two adults and four named children or two guests, and preferred access to special events and openings.

Franklin Sustaining Membership
$1,000

Valid until June 11, 2027

Sustaining membership that provides valued additional support to the museum.
Includes year round admission for up to two adults and either four named children or two guests and preferred access to special events and openings.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!