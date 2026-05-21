Womans Club Of Spokane

Offered by

Womans Club Of Spokane

About the memberships

Become a Member of The Woman’s Club of Spokane

Membership
$50

No expiration

As a member of The Woman’s Club of Spokane, you become part of a historic, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to community service, preservation, and connection.

Annual membership includes:

  • Voting privileges within the Club
  • Invitations to member events and programs
  • Opportunities to volunteer and participate in Club activities
  • Access to member meetings and committees
  • The opportunity to help shape the future of the Club
  • Connection with others who value community involvement and historic preservation
  • The satisfaction of supporting and sustaining a historic Spokane landmark

Most importantly, membership helps ensure that The Woman’s Club remains a welcoming and affordable gathering place for the Spokane community for generations to come.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!