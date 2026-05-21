Become a Member of The Woman’s Club of Spokane

As a member of The Woman’s Club of Spokane, you become part of a historic, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to community service, preservation, and connection.
Annual membership includes:
- Voting privileges within the Club
- Invitations to member events and programs
- Opportunities to volunteer and participate in Club activities
- Access to member meetings and committees
- The opportunity to help shape the future of the Club
- Connection with others who value community involvement and historic preservation
- The satisfaction of supporting and sustaining a historic Spokane landmark
Most importantly, membership helps ensure that The Woman’s Club remains a welcoming and affordable gathering place for the Spokane community for generations to come.
As a member of The Woman’s Club of Spokane, you become part of a historic, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to community service, preservation, and connection.
Annual membership includes:
- Voting privileges within the Club
- Invitations to member events and programs
- Opportunities to volunteer and participate in Club activities
- Access to member meetings and committees
- The opportunity to help shape the future of the Club
- Connection with others who value community involvement and historic preservation
- The satisfaction of supporting and sustaining a historic Spokane landmark
Most importantly, membership helps ensure that The Woman’s Club remains a welcoming and affordable gathering place for the Spokane community for generations to come.