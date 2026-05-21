Become a Member of The Woman’s Club of Spokane

As a member of The Woman’s Club of Spokane, you become part of a historic, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to community service, preservation, and connection.

Annual membership includes:

Voting privileges within the Club

Invitations to member events and programs

Opportunities to volunteer and participate in Club activities

Access to member meetings and committees

The opportunity to help shape the future of the Club

Connection with others who value community involvement and historic preservation

The satisfaction of supporting and sustaining a historic Spokane landmark

Most importantly, membership helps ensure that The Woman’s Club remains a welcoming and affordable gathering place for the Spokane community for generations to come.