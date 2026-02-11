Become a Membership Sponsor

Offered by
About the memberships
Basic monthly membership provides LYLF with day-to-day supplies and necessities. If the sponsor is a business, the foundation will gladly market for brand exposure.
Premium monthly membership allows LYLF to properly maintain the upkeep of the venue and its current day-to-day functions. If the sponsor is a business, the foundation will gladly market for brand exposure.
For less than $100 a month, Silver membership provides LYLF the financial capacity to carry out current and future projects throughout the year. If the sponsor is a business, the foundation will gladly market for brand exposure and specialized collaborative ventures within their membership year.
For less than $200 a month, Gold Membership provides LYLF the financial capacity to carry out current and future projects throughout the year. If the sponsor is a business, the foundation will gladly market for brand exposure and specialized collaborative ventures within their membership year.
