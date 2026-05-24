Become a Monthly Champion for Families

About the memberships
No expiration
For many families, $25 a month may not seem like much. However, $25 a month is enough to support one family per quarter going through periods of crisis or transition such as homelessness, domestic violence, foster care, etc. Please consider a lasting show of support for Our Village Network Inc. We are a organization and donations are as allowable by law. Thanks for reading!
No expiration
A gift of $50 per month helps support up to three families each quarter through crises such as homelessness, domestic violence, and foster care.
Please consider supporting Our Village Network Inc., a Kenosha-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Thank you for helping strengthen our village.
No expiration
Your generous $100 monthly donation helps support several families each quarter through crises such as homelessness, domestic violence, and foster care.
Please consider making a lasting commitment to Our Village Network Inc., a nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Thank you for supporting our mission and being part of our village.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!