Kandake Living

Offered by

Kandake Living

About the memberships

Become a Monthly Champion for Women who chose themselves and their kids

Signature Supporter
$150

Renews monthly

Monthly report

regognition as a supporter on our website

Crown Supporter
$500

Renews monthly

You will will receive monthly reports of our activity.

2 tickets to end of year gala.

Recognition on our website as a Crown Supporter to Kandake Living


Royal Kandake Kourt
$5,500

Valid until May 26, 2027

Monthly report of our activity

4 tickets to end of year Gala

Recognition on our website and socials as being a member the of the Royal Kandake Kourt.

Pay what you Can
Pay what you can

No expiration

I know sometimes you don't have the money but you want to help. Give what your heart tells you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!