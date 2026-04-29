Become a Monthly Champion for Women who chose themselves and their kids

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly report
regognition as a supporter on our website
Renews monthly
You will will receive monthly reports of our activity.
2 tickets to end of year gala.
Recognition on our website as a Crown Supporter to Kandake Living
Valid until May 26, 2027
Monthly report of our activity
4 tickets to end of year Gala
Recognition on our website and socials as being a member the of the Royal Kandake Kourt.
No expiration
I know sometimes you don't have the money but you want to help. Give what your heart tells you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!