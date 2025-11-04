Become a NJWOMENSONG Sponsor Winter 2025

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About the memberships
No expiration
Gold Sponsors are provided a full page ad in a prominent location of our program and 2 tickets to the Winter 2025 concert, "Let There Be Joy".
Gold Sponsors are also provided assistance with creating an engaging ad and will have their information shared via the NJWS socials before the concert to thank the for their sponsorship.
Your Full-sized photo ad should be set to:
Width: 2120 pixels
Height: 3176 pixels
No expiration
Silver Sponsors are provided a half page ad in a prominent location of our program and 1 ticket to the Winter 2025 concert, "Let There Be Joy".
Silver Sponsors are also provided assistance with creating an engaging ad and featured via NJWS social media as a thank you for your sponsorship.
Your half-sized photo ad should be set to:
Width: 2120 pixels
Height: 1548 pixels
No expiration
Bronze Sponsors are provided a third of a page ad in a prominent location of our program and 1 ticket to the Winter 2025 concert, "Let There Be Joy".
Bronze Sponsors are also provided assistance with creating an engaging ad and featured via NJWS social media as a thank you for your sponsorship.
Your third-sized photo ad should be set to:
Width: 2120 pixels
Height: 1032 pixels
$
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