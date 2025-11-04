Become a NJWOMENSONG Sponsor Winter 2025

Gold Sponsors are provided a full page ad in a prominent location of our program and 2 tickets to the Winter 2025 concert, "Let There Be Joy".



Gold Sponsors are also provided assistance with creating an engaging ad and will have their information shared via the NJWS socials before the concert to thank the for their sponsorship.



Your Full-sized photo ad should be set to:

Width: 2120 pixels

Height: 3176 pixels