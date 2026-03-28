NJWOMENSONG

Offered by

NJWOMENSONG

About the memberships

Become a NJWOMENSONG Sponsor Spring 2026

Gold Sponsor
$250

No expiration

Gold Sponsors are provided a full page ad in a prominent location of our program and 2 tickets to the Spring 2026 concert, "Woven: A Journey Of Becoming".

Gold Sponsors receive assistance in creating an engaging advertisement and will be featured on NJWS social media as a thank you for their support

Your Full-sized photo ad should be set to:
Width: 2120 pixels
Height: 3176 pixels

Silver Sponsor
$125

No expiration

Silver Sponsors are provided a half page ad in a prominent location of our program and 1 ticket to the Spring 2026 concert, "Woven: A Journey Of Becoming".

Silver Sponsors receive assistance in creating an engaging advertisement and will be featured on NJWS social media as a thank you for their support.

Your half-sized photo ad should be set to:
Width: 2120 pixels
Height: 1548 pixels

Bronze Sponsorship
$75

No expiration

Bronze Sponsors are provided a third of a page ad in a prominent location of our program and 1 ticket to the Spring 2026 concert, "Woven: A Journey Of Becoming".

Bronze Sponsors receive assistance in creating an engaging advertisement and will be featured on NJWS social media as a thank you for their support.

Your third-sized photo ad should be set to:
Width: 2120 pixels
Height: 1032 pixels

Add a donation for NJWOMENSONG

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