Become a NJWOMENSONG Sponsor Spring 2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
Gold Sponsors are provided a full page ad in a prominent location of our program and 2 tickets to the Spring 2026 concert, "Woven: A Journey Of Becoming".
Gold Sponsors receive assistance in creating an engaging advertisement and will be featured on NJWS social media as a thank you for their support
Your Full-sized photo ad should be set to:
Width: 2120 pixels
Height: 3176 pixels
No expiration
Silver Sponsors are provided a half page ad in a prominent location of our program and 1 ticket to the Spring 2026 concert, "Woven: A Journey Of Becoming".
Silver Sponsors receive assistance in creating an engaging advertisement and will be featured on NJWS social media as a thank you for their support.
Your half-sized photo ad should be set to:
Width: 2120 pixels
Height: 1548 pixels
No expiration
Bronze Sponsors are provided a third of a page ad in a prominent location of our program and 1 ticket to the Spring 2026 concert, "Woven: A Journey Of Becoming".
Bronze Sponsors receive assistance in creating an engaging advertisement and will be featured on NJWS social media as a thank you for their support.
Your third-sized photo ad should be set to:
Width: 2120 pixels
Height: 1032 pixels
$
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