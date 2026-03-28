Become a NJWOMENSONG Sponsor Spring 2026

Bronze Sponsors are provided a third of a page ad in a prominent location of our program and 1 ticket to the Spring 2026 concert, "Woven: A Journey Of Becoming".



Bronze Sponsors receive assistance in creating an engaging advertisement and will be featured on NJWS social media as a thank you for their support.



Your third-sized photo ad should be set to:

Width: 2120 pixels

Height: 1032 pixels