Become a Partner!

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About the memberships
Valid until June 17, 2027
As a TEAL Partner you will receive all premier level accommodations at all of our events as well as recognition during all speeches, on all printed materials, our website and social media posts.
Valid until June 17, 2027
As a HOPE Partner you will receive all selective level accommodations at all of our events as well as recognition during all speeches, on all printed materials, our website and social media posts.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!