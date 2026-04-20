Barbara T Ferraro Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation

Offered by

Barbara T Ferraro Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation

About the memberships

Become a Partner!

TEAL Partner
$25,000

Valid until June 17, 2027

As a TEAL Partner you will receive all premier level accommodations at all of our events as well as recognition during all speeches, on all printed materials, our website and social media posts.

HOPE Partner
$10,000

Valid until June 17, 2027

As a HOPE Partner you will receive all selective level accommodations at all of our events as well as recognition during all speeches, on all printed materials, our website and social media posts.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!