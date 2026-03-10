Slidell Art League

Hosted by

Slidell Art League

About this event

Become a SAL Volunteer

People's Choice Spring Show Take-In (3/14)
Free

Volunteers are needed for various roles at take-in on Saturday, March 14th from 10am to 2pm at the St. Tammany Parish Library.

Arts Evening with SAL (3/21)
Free

Volunteers are needed to assist with set up and break down for Arts Evening on Saturday, March 21st at 11am and 9pm at Roots, Plants & Coffee in Slidell, LA.

People's Choice Spring Show Reception (4/17)
Free

Volunteers are needed for various roles at the reception on Friday, April 17th from 6 to 8pm at the St. Tammany Parish Library.

People's Choice Spring Show Take Down (4/22)
Free

Volunteers are needed for various roles at take down on Wednesday, April 22nd from 3 to 5pm at the St. Tammany Parish Library.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!