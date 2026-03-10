Become a SAL Volunteer

About this event
Volunteers are needed for various roles at take-in on Saturday, March 14th from 10am to 2pm at the St. Tammany Parish Library.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up and break down for Arts Evening on Saturday, March 21st at 11am and 9pm at Roots, Plants & Coffee in Slidell, LA.
Volunteers are needed for various roles at the reception on Friday, April 17th from 6 to 8pm at the St. Tammany Parish Library.
Volunteers are needed for various roles at take down on Wednesday, April 22nd from 3 to 5pm at the St. Tammany Parish Library.
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