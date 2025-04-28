Become a Shift Community Cycles Member!

Ideal for: folks who have specific repairs to perform that can be done in one day, and have the spare parts in hand. Also ideal for those who are travelling or passing through.
Includes:
Access to a workstation/class, with a full set of tools, in our shared Community Bike Workspace
All Tools Available: Access to a wide range of standard tools for general maintenance and repair.
Volunteers or staff are available to answer specific questions.
Basic Membership
$20
Ideal for: those who need consistent access to workstations and tools for regular bike maintenance, repairs, and bike projects, especially if you plan on installing used parts from Shift shop.
Includes:
Full Access to a Workstation: Anytime during open hours, for one month
All Tools Available: Access to a wide range of standard tools for general maintenance and repair.
Volunteers or staff are available to answer specific questions.
Discount: 20% discount on used parts
Sustaining Membership
$50
The sustaining membership gives an all-access pass for Shift classes and events, held weekly. It’s perfect for those who want to learn bicycle mechanics and want a full-immersion experience in the Shift cycling community. Ideal for… aspiring mechanics or for those inspired by Shift, and can help us make an even bigger positive impact in this community.
Includes:
Full Access to a Workstation: Anytime during open hours, for one month.
All Tools Available: Access to a wide range of standard tools for general maintenance and repair.
Volunteers or staff are available to answer specific questions.
Discount: 30% discount on used parts
Free access to all classes during the month of membership.
