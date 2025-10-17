Wild Roots Collective Inc

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Wild Roots Collective Inc

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Become a Sponsor!

Classroom Supplies item
Classroom Supplies
$250

This donation goes specifically towards classroom tools, including science labs, field equipment, and curriculums.

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Marketing & Promotional Materials item
Marketing & Promotional Materials
$100

By attending expos, symposiums, and even parades, our group is able to get the word out to fellow homeschoolers about what our community offers. These donations go towards banners, informational cards, table cloths, etc.

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Group Programs & Activities item
Group Programs & Activities
$100

Donations here will go towards group activities for both students and families, including educational trips and retreats!

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Events & Parties! item
Events & Parties!
$100

Let's make our parties magical together! Donations here help support our holiday parties or other fun events we may host!

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General Donation item
General Donation
$50

Unrestricted donations will be used to fill in the gaps where we need funds! For classroom items & curriculums, to outings and trips, or general expenses.

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Add a donation for Wild Roots Collective Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!