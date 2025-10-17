Become a Sponsor!

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This donation goes specifically towards classroom tools, including science labs, field equipment, and curriculums.
By attending expos, symposiums, and even parades, our group is able to get the word out to fellow homeschoolers about what our community offers. These donations go towards banners, informational cards, table cloths, etc.
Donations here will go towards group activities for both students and families, including educational trips and retreats!
Let's make our parties magical together! Donations here help support our holiday parties or other fun events we may host!
Unrestricted donations will be used to fill in the gaps where we need funds! For classroom items & curriculums, to outings and trips, or general expenses.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!