Become a Sponsor

ARTS HERO
$5,000

No expiration

ARTS HERO PERKS: 4 tickets to our Annual Benefit Concert and 4 tickets to our Fall Into the Arts event at Arts Westchester. Prominent Logo and link on our website. 4 social media posts throughout the year. Verbal acknowledgement of your support at all events. Recognitions in all 5 event/performance programs. Option to have a table at all 5 event/performances for the season.

ARTS ANGEL
$2,500

No expiration

ARTS ANGEL PERKS: 4 tickets to our Annual Benefit Concert and 2 tickets to our Fall Into the Arts event at Arts Westchester. Prominent Logo and link on our website. 3 social media posts throughout the year. Verbal acknowledgement of your support at all events. Recognitions in all 5 event/performance programs. Option to have a table at all 2 event/performances for the season.

ARTS CHAMPION
$1,000

No expiration

ARTS CHAMPION PERKS: 2 tickets to our Annual Benefit Concert and 2 tickets to our Fall Into the Arts event at Arts Westchester. Prominent Logo and link on our website. 2 social media posts throughout the year. Verbal acknowledgement of your support at all events. Recognitions in all 5 event/performance programs.

ARTS AMBASSADOR
$500

No expiration

ARTS AMBASSADOR PERKS: Prominent Logo and link on our website. 1 social media post. Verbal acknowledgement of your support at all events. Recognitions in all 5 event/performance programs.

