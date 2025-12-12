Become a Sponsor

Offered by
ARTS HERO PERKS: 4 tickets to our Annual Benefit Concert and 4 tickets to our Fall Into the Arts event at Arts Westchester. Prominent Logo and link on our website. 4 social media posts throughout the year. Verbal acknowledgement of your support at all events. Recognitions in all 5 event/performance programs. Option to have a table at all 5 event/performances for the season.
ARTS ANGEL PERKS: 4 tickets to our Annual Benefit Concert and 2 tickets to our Fall Into the Arts event at Arts Westchester. Prominent Logo and link on our website. 3 social media posts throughout the year. Verbal acknowledgement of your support at all events. Recognitions in all 5 event/performance programs. Option to have a table at all 2 event/performances for the season.
ARTS CHAMPION PERKS: 2 tickets to our Annual Benefit Concert and 2 tickets to our Fall Into the Arts event at Arts Westchester. Prominent Logo and link on our website. 2 social media posts throughout the year. Verbal acknowledgement of your support at all events. Recognitions in all 5 event/performance programs.
ARTS AMBASSADOR PERKS: Prominent Logo and link on our website. 1 social media post. Verbal acknowledgement of your support at all events. Recognitions in all 5 event/performance programs.
