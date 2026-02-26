Become a sponsor

ISKCON60 Origins Festival

ISKCON60 Origins Festival

660 12th Ave Floor 6

New York, NY 10019, USA

Diamond Sponsor item
Diamond Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

● 1 reserved VIP table for 10 guests

● Full-page ad in the souvenir event brochure

● Logo/name placement on event website

● Recognition in the “Supporters of ISKCON 60” announcements on screens

● Stage acknowledgment and name/logo featured during the Gala presentation

● Premium seating near keynote speakers and ISKCON leaders

● VIP room access with guest speakers and dignitaries

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

● 6 reserved VIP tickets at the table

● Logo/name placement on event website

● Half-page ad in the souvenir event brochure

● Name included on the event supporters’ materials

● Recognition in the “Supporters of ISKCON 60” announcements screens

● VIP room access with guest speakers and dignitaries

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

● 4 event tickets

● Logo/name placement on event website

● Recognition in the “Supporters of ISKCON 60” announcements screens

● VIP room access with guest speakers and dignitaries

Orange Sponsor item
Orange Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

● 2 Gala tickets

● Logo/name placement on event website

● Recognition in the “Supporters of ISKCON 60” announcements screens

Well-wisher item
Well-wisher
$1,000

● 1 Gala ticket

● Logo/name placement on event website

● Recognition in the “Supporters of ISKCON 60” announcements screens

