Become A Sponsor

About this event
Houston, TX 77056, USA
• Reserved table (10)
• Valet parking (5)
• Two (2) drink tickets per guest
• Full-page advertisement in
event program
Logo featured on the organization's website until February 2027
• Formal recognition and large signage display in a
prominent location at the event
• Reserved ticket & seating (8)
•One (1) drink ticket per guest
• Valet parking (4)
•Half-page ad in the event program
•Listing on the organization's website until February 2027
•Reserved tickets & seating (6)
• One (1) drink ticket per guest
•Recognition in event program
• Listing on the organization's website until February 2027
• Reserved tickets & seating (4)
• One (1) drink ticket per guest
• Listing on the organization's website until February 2027
$
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