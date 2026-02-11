Friends United for HBCUs, Inc.

Hosted by

Friends United for HBCUs, Inc.

About this event

Become A Sponsor

Omni Houston Hotel 4 Riverway Dr

Houston, TX 77056, USA

PLATINUM item
PLATINUM
$10,000

• Reserved table (10) 

• Valet parking (5) 

• Two (2) drink tickets per guest 

• Full-page advertisement in 

event program 

Logo featured on the organization's website until February 2027 

• Formal recognition and large signage display in a 

prominent location at the event 

GOLD item
GOLD
$7,500

• Reserved ticket & seating (8)

•One (1) drink ticket per guest 

• Valet parking (4) 

•Half-page ad in the event program 

•Listing on the organization's website until February 2027 


SILVER item
SILVER
$5,500

•Reserved tickets & seating (6) 

• One (1) drink ticket per guest

•Recognition in event program 

• Listing on the organization's website until February 2027 


BRONZE item
BRONZE
$3,500

• Reserved tickets & seating (4) 

• One (1) drink ticket per guest 

• Listing on the organization's website until February 2027 


Add a donation for Friends United for HBCUs, Inc.

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