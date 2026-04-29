Shadow of His Wings

Offered by

Shadow of His Wings

About the memberships

Become a Sponsor

Sponsor a Child (monthly)
$35

Renews monthly

Monthly child sponsorship changes lives by providing consistent access to food, clean water, healthcare, and education. Our team will connect you with your sponsored child, and 100% of your donation goes directly to the mission.

Sponsor a Child (annual)
$420

Valid until May 9, 2027

Make a lasting difference with an annual sponsorship that covers a full year of essentials. From medical care and clean water to a quality education, your generosity provides the stability a child needs to thrive. Our team will introduce you to the child you're empowering, and every cent of your donation—100%—is used directly for the mission.

Add a donation for Shadow of His Wings

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!