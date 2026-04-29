Become a Sponsor

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly child sponsorship changes lives by providing consistent access to food, clean water, healthcare, and education. Our team will connect you with your sponsored child, and 100% of your donation goes directly to the mission.
Valid until May 9, 2027
Make a lasting difference with an annual sponsorship that covers a full year of essentials. From medical care and clean water to a quality education, your generosity provides the stability a child needs to thrive. Our team will introduce you to the child you're empowering, and every cent of your donation—100%—is used directly for the mission.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!