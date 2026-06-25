Become a Sponsor

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About this event
Exclusive sponsorship opportunity featuring an 8' x 12' banner displayed above the bucking chutes, a custom Title Sponsor flag carried during Grand Entry at all Summer Series events, and recognition through the Posse's social media platforms and website. Only one sponsorship is available.
Receive prominent visibility with a 4' x 6' banner displayed above a bucking chute, a sponsor flag presented during Summer Series events, and recognition through the Posse's social media platforms and website. Limited to five sponsors.
Showcase your business with a 4' x 6' banner displayed on one of the arena's entry/exit gates, along with recognition through the Posse's social media platforms and website. Limited to three sponsors.
Maintain a visible presence throughout the season with a 4' x 6' banner displayed along the arena fence, along with recognition through the Posse's social media platforms and website. Unlimited sponsorships are available.
Place your business in a high-visibility location with a 2' x 5' banner displayed on the face of a bucking chute, along with recognition through the Posse's social media platforms and website. Limited to five sponsors.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!