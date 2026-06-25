A black and white circular stamp features a drawing of a horse's head in the foreground, with the words "PIONEER POSSE MILTON-FREEWATER" encircling it in the background.
Milton Freewater Pioneer Posse

Hosted by

Milton Freewater Pioneer Posse

About this event

Become a Sponsor

Pioneer Posse Title Sponsor item
Pioneer Posse Title Sponsor
$2,500

Exclusive sponsorship opportunity featuring an 8' x 12' banner displayed above the bucking chutes, a custom Title Sponsor flag carried during Grand Entry at all Summer Series events, and recognition through the Posse's social media platforms and website. Only one sponsorship is available.

Major Sponsor item
Major Sponsor
$1,500

Receive prominent visibility with a 4' x 6' banner displayed above a bucking chute, a sponsor flag presented during Summer Series events, and recognition through the Posse's social media platforms and website. Limited to five sponsors.

Gate Sponsor item
Gate Sponsor
$750

Showcase your business with a 4' x 6' banner displayed on one of the arena's entry/exit gates, along with recognition through the Posse's social media platforms and website. Limited to three sponsors.

Arena Sponsor item
Arena Sponsor
$500

Maintain a visible presence throughout the season with a 4' x 6' banner displayed along the arena fence, along with recognition through the Posse's social media platforms and website. Unlimited sponsorships are available.

Chute Sponsor item
Chute Sponsor
$250

Place your business in a high-visibility location with a 2' x 5' banner displayed on the face of a bucking chute, along with recognition through the Posse's social media platforms and website. Limited to five sponsors.

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