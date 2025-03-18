Become a Sponsor – Empower Leaders, Elevate Communication, and Make an Impact!

Smedley Distinguished item
Smedley Distinguished
$5,000
Meal Sponsorship Benefits (Limited to 4 Sponsors): • Full Page Advertisement All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2025 District 103 Annual Conference Program • Four tickets for the 2025 District 103 Annual Conference • Corporate Recognition on all District 103 Toastmasters social media channels and website • Exclusive Recognition as the Official Meal Sponsor • Special On-Stage Acknowledgment during Dinner
President’s Distinguished item
President’s Distinguished
$3,250
• Full Page Advertisement Inside Program All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2025 District 103 Annual Conference Program • Four tickets to the two-day 2025 District 103 Annual Conference • Corporate Recognition on Facebook/Instagram social media channels • Corporate Recognition On-Stage Acknowledgment
Select Distinguished item
Select Distinguished
$1,500
• Half-Page Advertisement* All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2025 District 103 Annual Conference Program • Two tickets to the two-day 2025 District 103 Annual Conference • Corporate Recognition on Facebook, Instagram & District 103 Website
Distinguished item
Distinguished
$1,000
• Quarter-Page Advertisement*: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2025 District 103 Annual Conference Program • Two tickets to the two-day 2025 District 103 Annual Conference • Corporate recognition on District 103 Toastmasters Website
Triple Crown – In-kind Donations item
Triple Crown – In-kind Donations
free
Donations that are accepted in lieu of cash include the following (But not limited to): • Gift Certificates or Gift Card(s) for your goods or services • Garrett’s Popcorn Gift Bags • Travel Accommodations and Tickets to Local Attractions • Two tickets to the two-day 2025 District 103 Annual Conference • Recognition in the Conference Program as an In-Kind Sponsor • Opportunity to showcase your brand to a diverse audience of leaders and professionals
Achiever Honors Reception item
Achiever Honors Reception
$500
• Recognition in the Conference Program as an Achiever Honors Sponsor • Special mention during the April 25th Friday Kickoff Achievers Reception • Acknowledgment on District 103’s website and social media platforms • Opportunity to showcase your brand to an audience of leaders and professionals

