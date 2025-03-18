Become a Sponsor – Empower Leaders, Elevate Communication, and Make an Impact!
Smedley Distinguished
$5,000
Meal Sponsorship Benefits (Limited to 4 Sponsors):
• Full Page Advertisement All advertisements must be
supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG,
TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in
2025 District 103 Annual Conference Program
• Four tickets for the 2025 District 103 Annual Conference
• Corporate Recognition on all District 103 Toastmasters
social media channels and website
• Exclusive Recognition as the Official Meal Sponsor
• Special On-Stage Acknowledgment during Dinner
President’s Distinguished
$3,250
• Full Page Advertisement Inside Program All
advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready
format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High
Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2025 District 103 Annual
Conference Program
• Four tickets to the two-day 2025 District 103 Annual
Conference
• Corporate Recognition on Facebook/Instagram social
media channels
• Corporate Recognition On-Stage Acknowledgment
Select Distinguished
$1,500
• Half-Page Advertisement* All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode: CMYK in 2025 District 103 Annual Conference Program
• Two tickets to the two-day 2025 District 103 Annual
Conference
• Corporate Recognition on Facebook, Instagram & District
103 Website
Distinguished
$1,000
• Quarter-Page Advertisement*: All advertisements must
be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG),
PNG, TIFF, PDF, or EPS) High Resolution, Color Mode:
CMYK in 2025 District 103 Annual Conference Program
• Two tickets to the two-day 2025 District 103 Annual
Conference
• Corporate recognition on District 103 Toastmasters
Website
Triple Crown – In-kind Donations
free
Donations that are accepted in lieu of cash include the following (But not limited to):
• Gift Certificates or Gift Card(s) for your goods or services
• Garrett’s Popcorn Gift Bags
• Travel Accommodations and Tickets to Local Attractions
• Two tickets to the two-day 2025 District 103 Annual
Conference
• Recognition in the Conference Program as an In-Kind
Sponsor
• Opportunity to showcase your brand to a diverse
audience of leaders and professionals
Achiever Honors Reception
$500
• Recognition in the Conference Program as an Achiever
Honors Sponsor
• Special mention during the April 25th Friday Kickoff
Achievers Reception
• Acknowledgment on District 103’s website and social
media platforms
• Opportunity to showcase your brand to an audience of
leaders and professionals
