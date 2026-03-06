Greek School Of Plato Ltd

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Greek School Of Plato Ltd

About this event

Become a Sponsor for Plato's Spring Glendi

Greenwood Park: 555 7th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11215

PILLAR OF PLATO
$1,000

Dedicated social media spotlight

Top-tier placement on event signage with name/logo

Recognition in Greek School of Plato website

Recognition in school e-mail communications

PILLAR OF PLATO
$750

Dedicated social media spotlight

Top-tier placement on event signage with name/logo

Recognition in Greek School of Plato website

Recognition in school e-mail communications

PILLAR OF PLATO
$500

Dedicated social media spotlight

Top-tier placement on event signage with name/logo

Recognition in Greek School of Plato website

Recognition in school e-mail communications

CIRCLE OF PLATO
$300

Dedicated social media thank you post

Event signage with name/logo

FRIEND OF PLATO
$100

Social media thank you post

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