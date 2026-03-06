Become a Sponsor for Plato's Spring Glendi

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About this event
Brooklyn, NY 11215
Dedicated social media spotlight
Top-tier placement on event signage with name/logo
Recognition in Greek School of Plato website
Recognition in school e-mail communications
Dedicated social media spotlight
Top-tier placement on event signage with name/logo
Recognition in Greek School of Plato website
Recognition in school e-mail communications
Dedicated social media spotlight
Top-tier placement on event signage with name/logo
Recognition in Greek School of Plato website
Recognition in school e-mail communications
Dedicated social media thank you post
Event signage with name/logo
Social media thank you post
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