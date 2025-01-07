Become a Sponsor for the 2025 Ubuntu Fundraising Gala

Exclusive opportunity to be named the “Presenting Sponsor” of the 2025 Ubuntu Fundraising Gala. Recognition as the Platinum Sponsor in all Ubuntu Gala social media posts, emails, press releases, advertisements, website, and other digital communications. Acknowledgment and on-stage introduction by the Master of Ceremony. Opportunity to deliver brief opening remarks during the event. Logo placement on all event promotional materials including invitation (if committed by 08/29/2025), programs, stage presentation, and event print and digital signage. Sponsor name/logo featured on a red carpet step-and-repeat backdrop for photos. Premiere seating for 16 guests at the event and a 6ft exhibit table with black linen. Exclusive access for 16 to the pre-show VIP reception. Private meet-and-greet with keynote speaker for 4 guests. 4 complimentary drink tickets per guest during the culture and fashion show. Entry for 16 guests to the vibrant after-party “TATT After Dark” featuring a nightclub-style atmosphere with DJ performances, dancing, and late-night entertainment. A luxurious swag bag featuring products from event exhibitors, TATT-branded merchandise, and special gifts curated for VIPs. Recognition as a key supporter of the TATT’s mission and programs.
Exclusive opportunity to be named the “Keynote Sponsor” of the 2025 Ubuntu Fundraising Gala. Provide for the travel, lodging and fees for the Keynote Address. Recognition as the Keynote Sponsor in all Ubuntu Gala social media posts, emails, press releases, advertisements, website, and other digital communications. Acknowledgment and on-stage introduction by the Master of Ceremony. Logo placement on all event promotional materials including invitation (if committed by 08/29/2025), programs, stage presentation, and event print and digital signage. Sponsor name/logo featured on a red carpet step-and-repeat backdrop for photos. Premiere seating for 14 guests at the event at the same table as the Keynote Speaker and their guest. Exclusive access for 14 to the pre-show VIP reception. Private Meet & Greet with the keynote speaker for 2 guests 4 complimentary drink tickets per guest during the culture and fashion show. Entry for 14 guests to the vibrant after-party “TATT After Dark” A luxurious swag bag featuring products from event exhibitors, TATT-branded merchandise, and special gifts curated for VIPs. Recognition as a key supporter of the TATT’s mission and programs.
Opportunity to sponsor a specific event element including VIP Reception, Bar, Entertainment, Auction, TATT After Dark. etc. Recognition as the Emerald Sponsor in select social media posts, emails, press releases, website, and other digital communications. Acknowledgment and on-stage introduction by the Master of Ceremony. Sponsor name/logo placement on select promotional materials including invitation (if committed by 08/29/2025), programs, stage presentation, and event print and digital signage. Sponsor name/logo featured on a red carpet step-and-repeat backdrop for photos. Premiere seating for 10 guests and a 6ft exhibit table with black linen. Exclusive access to the pre-show reception with VIP guests and performers. Entry for 10 guests to the vibrant after-party “TATT After Dark” 4 complimentary drink tickets per guest during the culture and fashion show. A luxurious swag bag featuring products from event exhibitors, TATT-branded merchandise, and special gifts curated for VIPs. Recognition as a key supporter of the TATT’s mission and programs.
Opportunity to sponsor a specific artist, performance group, or fashion designer. Recognition as the Gold Sponsor in select social media posts, emails, website, and other digital communications. Sponsor name/logo placement on select promotional materials including, programs, stage presentation, and event print and digital signage. Priority seating for 4 guests at the event and a 6ft exhibit table with black linen. Exclusive access to the pre-show reception with VIP guests and performers. Entry for 4 guests to the vibrant after-party “TATT After Dark” 4 complimentary drink tickets per guest during the culture and fashion show.
Recognition as the Silver Sponsor in select emails, website and other digital communications. Sponsor name/logo placement in the programs and digital signage. Priority seating for 2 guests at the event and a 6ft exhibit table with black linen. Exclusive access to the pre-show reception with VIP guests and performers. Entry for 2 guests to the vibrant after-party “TATT After Dark” 4 complimentary drink tickets per guest during the culture and fashion show.
Recognition as the Bronze Sponsor in select emails and the website. Sponsor name/logo placement in the programs and digital signage. Priority seating for 1 guest at the event. Exclusive access to the pre-show reception with VIP guests and performers. Entry for 1 guest to the vibrant after-party “TATT After Dark” 4 complimentary drink tickets per guest during the culture and fashion show.
Company name/logo listed in the official event program, website, and select emails and social media posts. Opportunity to include branded items, samples, or promotional materials in exclusive swag bags distributed to the event’s top sponsors.
