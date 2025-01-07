Become a Sponsor for the 2025 Ubuntu Fundraising Gala

Exclusive opportunity to be named the “Keynote Sponsor” of the 2025 Ubuntu Fundraising Gala. Provide for the travel, lodging and fees for the Keynote Address. Recognition as the Keynote Sponsor in all Ubuntu Gala social media posts, emails, press releases, advertisements, website, and other digital communications. Acknowledgment and on-stage introduction by the Master of Ceremony. Logo placement on all event promotional materials including invitation (if committed by 08/29/2025), programs, stage presentation, and event print and digital signage. Sponsor name/logo featured on a red carpet step-and-repeat backdrop for photos. Premiere seating for 14 guests at the event at the same table as the Keynote Speaker and their guest. Exclusive access for 14 to the pre-show VIP reception. Private Meet & Greet with the keynote speaker for 2 guests 4 complimentary drink tickets per guest during the culture and fashion show. Entry for 14 guests to the vibrant after-party “TATT After Dark” A luxurious swag bag featuring products from event exhibitors, TATT-branded merchandise, and special gifts curated for VIPs. Recognition as a key supporter of the TATT’s mission and programs.