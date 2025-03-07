Hosted by

Manchester Lions Foundation

Become a SPONSOR for the 27th Annual Lions Club FENIX Memorial Bowling Tournament

Spare Time Vernon

50 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066

Become a Digital Sign Sponsor
$125
Digital Sign Sponsor – $125 Donation. Receive a "Thank You" in the bowling program. Your logo will be displayed on a digital sign for one week before and after the event on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Become a Silver Sponsor
$250
Silver Sponsor – $250 Donation. Receive a "Thank You" in the bowling program. 1 overhead announcement thanking your company by name during the tournament. Your logo will be displayed on a digital sign for one week before and after the event on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Become a Gold Sponsor
$500
Gold Sponsor – $500 Donation. Prominent “Thank You” in the bowling program. 4 overhead announcements thanking your company by name. Your logo will be displayed on a digital sign for one week before and after the event on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Become a Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
Platinum Sponsor – $1500 Donation. An enormous feature in the bowling program. 8 overhead announcements thanking you for your support. Your logo will be displayed on a digital sign for one week before and after the event on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

