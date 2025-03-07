Become a SPONSOR for the 27th Annual Lions Club FENIX Memorial Bowling Tournament

Silver Sponsor – $250 Donation. Receive a "Thank You" in the bowling program. 1 overhead announcement thanking your company by name during the tournament. Your logo will be displayed on a digital sign for one week before and after the event on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Silver Sponsor – $250 Donation. Receive a "Thank You" in the bowling program. 1 overhead announcement thanking your company by name during the tournament. Your logo will be displayed on a digital sign for one week before and after the event on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

More details...