Become a SPONSOR for the 27th Annual Lions Club FENIX Memorial Bowling Tournament

Digital Sign Sponsor – $125 Donation.
Receive a "Thank You" in the bowling program.
Your logo will be displayed on a digital sign for one week before and after the event on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Become a Silver Sponsor
$250
Silver Sponsor – $250 Donation.
Receive a "Thank You" in the bowling program.
1 overhead announcement thanking your company by name during the tournament.
Your logo will be displayed on a digital sign for one week before and after the event on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Become a Gold Sponsor
$500
Gold Sponsor – $500 Donation.
Prominent “Thank You” in the bowling program.
4 overhead announcements thanking your company by name.
Your logo will be displayed on a digital sign for one week before and after the event on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Become a Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
Platinum Sponsor – $1500 Donation.
An enormous feature in the bowling program.
8 overhead announcements thanking you for your support.
Your logo will be displayed on a digital sign for one week before and after the event on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!