Manchester Lions Foundation

Hosted by

Manchester Lions Foundation

About this event

Become a SPONSOR for the 28th Annual Lions Club Fenix Memorial Bowling Tournament

Spare Time Vernon

50 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066

Become a Digital Sign Sponsor
$125

Feature your logo 3/22/26 - 4/5/26 on Spare Time Vernon screens


"Thank You" on the back page of the bowling program

Become a Silver Sponsor
$250

Standard Recognition: “Thank You” on first page of printed program, small size


One overhead announcement


Feature your logo 3/22/26 - 4/5/26 on Spare Time Vernon screens

Become a Gold Sponsor
$500

Featured Recognition: “Thank You” in printed program, medium size

Four overhead announcements


Feature your logo 3/22/26 - 4/5/26 on Spare Time Vernon screens

Become a Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Premium recognition: Huge “Thank You” on first page of printed program

Eight overhead announcements thanking your company


Feature your logo 3/22/26 - 4/5/26 on Spare Time Vernon screens

Add a donation for Manchester Lions Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!