Become a SPONSOR for the 28th Annual Lions Club Fenix Memorial Bowling Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Feature your logo 3/22/26 - 4/5/26 on Spare Time Vernon screens
"Thank You" on the back page of the bowling program
Standard Recognition: “Thank You” on first page of printed program, small size
One overhead announcement
Feature your logo 3/22/26 - 4/5/26 on Spare Time Vernon screens
Featured Recognition: “Thank You” in printed program, medium size
Four overhead announcements
Feature your logo 3/22/26 - 4/5/26 on Spare Time Vernon screens
Premium recognition: Huge “Thank You” on first page of printed program
Eight overhead announcements thanking your company
Feature your logo 3/22/26 - 4/5/26 on Spare Time Vernon screens
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!