Become a Sponsor for The Maplewood Strollers

About this event
• Recognition as a season sponsor for the 2026–2027 MainStage season
• Prominent name or logo placement on season programs, posters, and the Strollers website
• Verbal acknowledgment at performances throughout the season
• 4 Complimentary tickets to each mainstage production
• Invitation to special events and centennial-related updates
• Recognition in annual donor acknowledgments
• Sponsorship of one MainStage production or educational program
• Name or logo recognition in show programs and on the Strollers website
• Verbal acknowledgment during the sponsored production’s run
• 4 Complimentary tickets to the sponsored production
• Recognition in donor listings
• Recognition in all show programs during the season
• Name listed on the Strollers website
• 2 Complimentary tickets to a mainstage production
• Acknowledgment in donor communications
• Recognition in show programs for the season
• Name listed on the Strollers website
• Inclusion in donor acknowledgments
• Recognition in donor listings
• Our sincere thanks for supporting community-driven theatre in Maplewood
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