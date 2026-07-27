Four people are planting a tree in the foreground, with a yellow background.
The Maplewood Strollers

Hosted by

The Maplewood Strollers

About this event

Become a Sponsor for The Maplewood Strollers

Centennial Sponsor — $2,000+
$2,000

• Recognition as a season sponsor for the 2026–2027 MainStage season
• Prominent name or logo placement on season programs, posters, and the Strollers website
• Verbal acknowledgment at performances throughout the season
• 4 Complimentary tickets to each mainstage production
• Invitation to special events and centennial-related updates
• Recognition in annual donor acknowledgments

Season Sponsor — $1,000–$1,999
$1,000

• Sponsorship of one MainStage production or educational program
• Name or logo recognition in show programs and on the Strollers website
• Verbal acknowledgment during the sponsored production’s run
• 4 Complimentary tickets to the sponsored production
• Recognition in donor listings

Community Arts Sponsor — $300–$999
$300

• Recognition in all show programs during the season
• Name listed on the Strollers website
• 2 Complimentary tickets to a mainstage production
• Acknowledgment in donor communications

Supporting Sponsor — $100–$299
$100

• Recognition in show programs for the season
• Name listed on the Strollers website
• Inclusion in donor acknowledgments

Friend of The Strollers — Up to $99
$50

• Recognition in donor listings
• Our sincere thanks for supporting community-driven theatre in Maplewood

Add a donation for The Maplewood Strollers

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