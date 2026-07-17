A group of diverse people are gathered in a circle in the foreground, while the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History stands in the background.
Athena Protection Foundation

Hosted by

Athena Protection Foundation

About this event

Become a Sponsor — Healing Hearts Community Initiative

315 E Warren Ave

Detroit, MI 48201, USA

Friend of Healing Hearts
$100

Shows commitment to community healing and makes a meaningful impact; recognition.

Resilience Supporter
$250

Helps create a welcoming, supportive experience for all attendees; recognition.

Hope Builder
$500

Helps provide resources, materials, and refreshments; recognition.

Community Partner
$1,000

Recognition in program materials and on social media.

Healing Champion
$2,500

Presenting sponsor — premium visibility, recognition in all program materials, and a speaking / acknowledgment opportunity during the program.

Add a donation for Athena Protection Foundation

$

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