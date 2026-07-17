Become a Sponsor — Healing Hearts Community Initiative

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About this event
Shows commitment to community healing and makes a meaningful impact; recognition.
Helps create a welcoming, supportive experience for all attendees; recognition.
Helps provide resources, materials, and refreshments; recognition.
Recognition in program materials and on social media.
Presenting sponsor — premium visibility, recognition in all program materials, and a speaking / acknowledgment opportunity during the program.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!