Hosted by

Columbia County Sheriff's Office Mutual Aid Foundation

About this event

Become a Sponsor - Heroes and Hope Gala

365 W Pond Lily Rd

Elizaville, NY 12523, USA

Pre-shift Briefing Sponsorship
$500

Includes admission for one and placement on the sponsor board at the event.

Code 3 - Answering the Call Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes admission for two and placement on the sponsor board at the event.

Requesting Back Up sponsorship
$2,000

Includes admission for four, placement on the sponsor board at the event.

Scene Secured Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes admission for eight, priority placement on the sponsor board and recognition at the event.

Guardian of the Family Sponsorship
$10,000

Includes admission for eight, premium placement on the sponsor board and recognition at the event.

Add a donation for Columbia County Sheriff's Office Mutual Aid Foundation

$

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