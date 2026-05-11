Become a Sponsor - Heroes and Hope Gala

About this event
Includes admission for one and placement on the sponsor board at the event.
Includes admission for two and placement on the sponsor board at the event.
Includes admission for four, placement on the sponsor board at the event.
Includes admission for eight, priority placement on the sponsor board and recognition at the event.
Includes admission for eight, premium placement on the sponsor board and recognition at the event.
$
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